Washington: The World Bank has approved $213 million in aid for Balochistan in financing to improve livelihoods and essential services and enhance risk protection in communities affected by the 2022 floods, with a focus on Balochistan Province.

According to the World Bank, the financial assistance is part of the post-flood rehabilitation program, this money will be spent on providing employment and essential services in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, which will benefit the affected population of 2.7 million.

The Country Director of the World Bank said “We will be working closely with the Government of Balochistan to support the affected communities by providing livelihood support and rehabilitating irrigation and flood protection infrastructures.”

The flood-affected population is being helped in employment, agriculture, and infrastructure construction.

Meanwhile, 35,100 people will be given grants for the construction of houses.