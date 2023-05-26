Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expected To Return To UK

Expert believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may return to the UK in the future.

According to the monarch's former butler:“I’d never say never, it’s always possible that one day he (Harry) might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over.”

Harrold also stated that it is'very probable' that Meghan and Harry may return to the UK, adding that the California-based royal couple appears to be content in the United States.

Meghan and Harry resigned as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States, where they live with their children, Prince Archie and Lilibet.

According to a former assistant to King Charles, “He’ll (Harry) want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”

Prince Harry last visited the United Kingdom without Meghan and their children earlier this month to witness the coronation of his father, King Charles.







