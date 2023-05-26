Saudi Arabia Issues Guidelines To Follow For Hajj Pilgrims

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued recommendations for Hajj pilgrims.

Pilgrims must have official documentation and check-in electronic gadgets.

Prohibited items include plastic bags, water bottles, and unwrapped baggage.

According to the government, these requirements are in place to ensure a safe pilgrimage.

Pilgrims must have the relevant official documentation with them to the airport in order to complete travel procedures. Furthermore, the ministry has directed that all electronic gadgets be retained in checked-in baggage.

Pilgrims must ensure that each item of luggage that will be transported meets the approved dimensions in order for it to be accepted. Additionally, prior to shipping, each piece of luggage should bear individual identification marks.

Plastic bags, water bottles, liquid materials, and unwrapped or untied baggage are also prohibited, according to the ministry. Fabric-wrapped and covered boxes are also prohibited.

Pilgrims are expected to disclose any cash or precious objects worth more than SR60,000 upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. Foreign currency, presents, electrical devices, jewellery, and precious metals are all examples.

The government has stressed the need of completing the customs declaration while entering or exiting Saudi Arabia. This is especially critical if pilgrims are carrying local or foreign currency, or any valuables worth more than SR60,000.

The same customs statement is required for travellers transporting commercial goods worth more than SR3,000, as well as things prohibited from importing or exporting, such as antiquities.

This also applies to excise-taxed items.

Pilgrims who fail to complete and sign the customs declaration will be held liable, according to the ministry.