Ivan Toney's Football Suspension Reduced Amid Gambling Problem

Brentford forward Ivan Toney pleads guilty to 232 betting violations.

FA reduces Ivan Toney's punishment from 11 months to 8 months.

FA reveals Toney bet against his own team during loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

Due to Ivan Toney's good record, 'genuine remorse,' and having been identified as having a gambling problem, the Football Association (FA) reduced his suspension from football to eight months on Friday.

Toney, a 27-year-old forward for Brentford and England, pleaded to 232 violations of the FA's betting regulations earlier this month and was given a ban and a 50,000 pound ($63,105) punishment. Among these violations were betting on games he participated in.

The FA's independent regulatory body issued its written justifications for the suspension, stating that due to the player's youth and gambling addiction, all parties had come to an agreement to reduce the punishment from 11 months to eight.

'This includes his relative youth at the time when the breaches began, his previous good record in respect of anything other than on-field breaches, and his genuine remorse which he expressed in fulsome terms before the commission,' the FA said.

'In addition, and of particular importance, the commission finds that a significant reduction should be made to reflect the diagnosed gambling addiction identified (by a psychiatry expert).

'He is determined to address his gambling problem with therapy at the conclusion of this season. Taking all of those matters into account the commission reduces the sanction by three months to a suspension of eight months.'

If Toney hadn't admitted guilt, the punishment would have been 15 months.

Despite being suspended until January 16, 2024, Toney will be able to train with his squad and return to match fitness starting on September 17.

Of the 262 alleged violations, the FA said that 126 had to do with contests in which his team had competed or was qualified to do so.

'He maintains that he took a pragmatic view on 42 charges which he initially denied because he doubted he was responsible for them, but wanted to draw a line under these proceedings as soon as possible and therefore pleaded guilty to those,' it said.

Toney also placed an additional 15 wagers on the outcome of nine games in which he participated, one of the 'most serious' charges given that no one was aware of his position in the starting lineup at the time.

The FA also revealed that between August 2017 and March 2018, when Toney was on loan at Wigan Athletic, he placed 13 wagers on his own team, Newcastle United, to lose in seven games.

'Mr. Toney did not play in any of those matches where he placed bets against his loan club as he was not in the match squad or against his parent club as he was on loan,' the FA said.