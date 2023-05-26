Passenger Arrested For Opening Plane Door During Asiana Airlines Flight In South Korea

Man arrested for opening emergency door on Asiana Airlines flight during landing in South Korea.

All 194 passengers survived, but some experienced fainting and breathing problems.

Arrest took place upon landing at Daegu International Airport.

A man in his 30s has been arrested for opening the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines flight during its landing at Daegu International Airport in South Korea. Despite the incident, all 194 passengers on board survived, although some experienced fainting and breathing problems and were taken to the hospital. The arrest took place upon landing, and the flight involved was OZ8124, an Airbus A321-200 jet that had departed from Jeju Island.

During the landing process, a male passenger opened the emergency door of the plane, despite being 250 meters from the ground. A video shared on social media captured the moment, showing the gap in the aircraft's left side and the wind affecting seated passengers. Flight attendants were unable to intervene due to the imminent landing. Witnesses reported that the man even attempted to jump out of the plane after opening the door. Passengers described the scene as chaotic, with individuals fainting and flight attendants urgently seeking medical assistance from doctors on board. One 44-year-old passenger shared their account with Yonhap.

The passenger expressed his fear and belief that the plane was in danger of exploding, leading to the perception that he might die in that situation.

Among the passengers on the flight were school-age children who were traveling to a sporting event. The mother of one student described how the children were scared and traumatized by the incident.

The suspect, who was not intoxicated, has not provided any explanation for his actions, making it challenging to engage in a coherent conversation with him. Authorities plan to investigate the motive behind the crime and ensure appropriate punishment.

