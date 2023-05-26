Junior Hockey Asia Cup: Coach Roelant Oltmans Fires Up Players For Crucial India Match

Coach Roelant Oltmans Fires Up Players For Crucial India Match

Team is filled with confidence after winning their previous games

Thailand's defense crumbled in the fourth quarter

Pakistan's consultant, Roelant Oltmans, provided motivation to the players ahead of their crucial match against arch-rivals India in the ongoing Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Oman.

The team is filled with confidence after winning their previous games against Chinese Taipei and Thailand. Oltmans, along with other coaching staff members, devised a game plan for the players, emphasizing the importance of staying focused and not succumbing to pressure against India.

In their second match against Thailand, Pakistan emerged victorious with an impressive 9-0 scoreline, largely due to Abdul Rehman's exceptional performance, which earned him the title of the best player of the match.

The first quarter remained tight, with Thailand's defense holding strong until Abdul Shahid scored a well-crafted field goal just before the quarter ended. Pakistan managed to score two more goals in the second quarter, courtesy of Abdul Rehman and Abdul Wahab.

The third quarter saw Abdul Rehman scoring his second goal, taking Pakistan's lead to 4-0.

However, Thailand's defense crumbled in the fourth quarter, conceding five goals, including a hat-trick by Abdul Rehman. Following the match against India, Pakistan will face Japan in their final group game. The tournament will culminate with the final on June 1.

