Leicester Boss Smith Emphasizes Last Game Focus

Dean Smith, the manager of Leicester City, has instructed his team to concentrate on their remaining matches of the season versus West Ham United.

Leicester City, currently in the 18th position on the points table, must defeat West Ham on Sunday and rely on Everton losing points against Bournemouth in order to prevent relegation to the Championship, something they haven't experienced in the past nine seasons.

'We have to win the game and not look at the Everton result until after the game. We have to do our job and see where it takes us,' Smith told reporters on Friday.

'We just have to concentrate on our own game. It's simplistic, we have to win, it doesn't matter what's going on at other grounds. Just win. We have seen how quickly things can change around in the last 15 minutes of games.

'The players want clarity of what their positions are, what we are asking of them and our job is to give them that. It doesn't get any clearer for me. They have to win. That's all they need to know.'

Smith confirmed that Leicester City will be without defender Caglar Soyuncu for the game, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jonny Evans, and Ricardo Pereira will be in the lineup.

The availability of Wilfried Ndidi remains uncertain, according to Smith. He also stated that his position as the manager will not be influenced by the result of the match since he was appointed on a short-term basis after Brendan Rodgers' departure in April.

'Not at all, my future was to come in for seven weeks and eight games and that hasn't changed,' he said.

'My future is exactly the same. That is a question to have after the game and not before it.'