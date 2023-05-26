Lucas Pouille Former Top 10 Player Qualifies For French Open

Former top 10 player Lucas Pouille successfully qualified for the French Open, marking his return to Grand Slam main draw action.

Despite his current ATP ranking of No. 670, the Frenchman secured his place by defeating Jurij Rodionov with a remarkable comeback, winning 1-6, 7-5, 6-0. Pouille's third set performance was particularly impressive, delighting his home fans as he broke his opponent's serve three times without facing a single breakpoint himself.

This is the first time Pouille has won three consecutive matches at any level since September 2021.

Additionally, two promising Next Gen ATP players, 19-year-old Hamad Medjedovic and 18-year-old Shang Juncheng, also advanced to the main draw. Medjedovic secured his spot in a major tournament on his first attempt by rallying past Jesper De Jong with a 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory in qualifying. Similarly, Shang Juncheng, who previously earned his way into the Australian Open main draw and won his first-round match, defeated Renzo Olivo 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to continue his successful qualifying streak.

In other qualifying matches, Andrea Vavassori defeated Alejandro Tabilo with a solid 6-4, 6-4 victory, not dropping a set throughout the qualifying rounds. Vavassori, who had previously upset former World No. 1 Andy Murray in Madrid, showcased his strong form. Moldovan player Radu Albot secured his seventh main draw appearance at Roland Garros by eliminating Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-1. Pedro Martinez, a Spaniard who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 40 last May, battled past Facundo Bagnis 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 to earn his fifth consecutive entry into the tournament's main draw.

Argentine player Thiago Agustin Tirante qualified for the main draw at a major for the first time by defeating Swiss player Dominic Stricker 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. Italian Giulio Zeppieri also secured his place in Roland Garros for the second year in a row by defeating Frederico Ferreira Silva 6-4, 6-1.