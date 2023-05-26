Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Provides Antony Injury Update

Tyrell Malacia was brought on to replace Shaw

Fulham seeks revenge for their FA Cup quarter-final loss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has acknowledged that Antony appears to have suffered a significant injury during the team's 4-1 win against Chelsea on Thursday. While the victory secured their spot in the upcoming Champions League season, it came with a potential drawback.

Antony, the Brazilian winger, was forced to leave the field on a stretcher in the 29th minute due to an apparent ankle injury. The incident occurred after a fair tackle from Trevoh Chalobah, prompting Marcus Rashford to replace Antony in the match.

In addition to Antony's distressing injury resulting from a challenge against Chalobah, Luke Shaw was also substituted at half-time due to an injury. Tyrell Malacia was brought on to replace Shaw in the match.

'Everyone has seen him came off. I can tell you it is serious but we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours, then we know probably more about the status of the injury,' Ten Hag revealed during the post-match press conference.

Manchester United's victory on Thursday ensured their qualification for the UEFA Champions League and secured a top-four finish in the Premier League. However, the potential absence of Antony due to injury in the upcoming final league match against Fulham and the FA Cup final against Manchester City would be a significant setback for both the team and the player.

United's aim is to secure third place when they host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Fulham seeks revenge for their FA Cup quarter-final loss. The FA Cup final against Manchester City is scheduled for June 3rd.