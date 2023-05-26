National Games: WAPDA And Army Reign Supreme In Squash Championships

WAPDA And Army Reign Supreme In Squash Championships

Both organizations reached the finals in the men's and women's squash

WAPDA defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

The 34th National Games at Ayub Stadium in Quetta showcased the strong performance of the Pakistan Army and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in squash events.

Both organizations reached the finals in the men's and women's squash competitions.

In the men's event, WAPDA emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over the Army, while in the women's event, the Army defeated WAPDA with a score of 2-0.

During the semi-finals, WAPDA defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while the Army triumphed over Sindh to secure their spots in the finals.

Semi-finals results

WAPDA vs KP

Mehwish beat Hira by 3-1

Aini beat Kulsoom by 3-0

Army beat Sindh

Noor beat Mahnoor by 3-0

Zainab defeated Anam by 3-0

Athletics

On the first day of the athletics event, the Army demonstrated their continued dominance by winning seven Gold, six Silver, and two Bronze medals. Despite a slight delay in the start of the event, the Army athletes excelled and topped the medal tally.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) secured the second position with a total of 14 medals (five Gold, five Silver, and four Bronze). The Higher Education Commission (HEC) earned one Gold, two Silver, and four Bronze medals. Sindh and the Air Force each claimed a Bronze medal.

