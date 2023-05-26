Pakistani Cricketers Gear Up For Vitality Blast 2023

Birmingham's batting lineup has been further strengthened

Zafar Gohar has once again signed a contract with Gloucestershire

Tonight, eight out of nine Pakistani cricketers are set to participate in the Vitality Blast 2023 tournament. The players, including Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Haider Ali, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, and Zafar Gohar, will represent their respective teams in both the North and South groups.

Unfortunately, pacer Hasan Ali, who joined Warwickshire County Cricket Club (CCC) for the season, suffered an ankle injury during warm-up exercises just before Birmingham Bears' first game against Yorkshire Vikings in the T20 Blast.

Naseem, the fast bowler, will once again participate in the upcoming match as Leicestershire takes on Birmingham in their inaugural home game at the Uptonsteel county ground.

Following their victory in the first match against Yorkshire, Birmingham's batting lineup has been further strengthened by the addition of Glen Maxwell.

The Australian player recently joined Birmingham after his involvement with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tonight, Pakistan's esteemed fast bowler Shaheen is all set to make his debut for Nottinghamshire Outlaws in a game against Derbyshire Falcons at Trent Bridge. This match is famously known as the 'East Midlands Derby.'

Shaheen, the talented Pakistani fast bowler, will lead the bowling attack for the home team, while Zaman Khan, another promising young Pakistani fast bowler, will spearhead the pace attack for the visiting team, Derbyshire Falcons.

This match has gained the title of the 'Battle of Qalandars' as both these speedsters represent Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Additionally, Haider Ali, a hard-hitting batter from Pakistan, will take on the role of the opening batter for Derbyshire.

Shan Masood will captain Yorkshire as they travel to New Road to face Worcestershire Rapids.

The home team will rely on their Pakistani overseas player, Usama Mir, to replicate his outstanding all-round performance from their previous match against Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Usama played a significant role in Rapids' 15-run victory, taking three wickets for only 21 runs in his four overs and contributing a quickfire 20 runs off just seven balls.

The leg spinner, Shadab Khan, will make his debut appearance for Sussex Sharks in the T20 competition. The Sharks, part of the South group, will be competing against Somerset at their home ground in Hove for their first match in the tournament.

Somerset has already secured a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in their opening match against Hampshire.

Zafar Gohar, a left-arm spinner, has once again signed a contract with Gloucestershire and will also be in action tonight against their neighboring team, Glamorgan.