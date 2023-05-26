Strong Start For Korean Duo Kim And An At Charles Schwab Challenge

Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An had strong starts at Charles Schwab Challenge

K.H. Lee was top-performing Asian player with a score of 68

Byeong Hun An understands the importance of maintaining momentum

Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An, a duo from Korea, had strong starts at the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament, both shooting impressive rounds of 3-under 67.

3 Byeong Hun An understands the importance of maintaining momentum 3 Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An had strong starts at Charles Schwab Challenge 3 K.H. Lee was top-performing Asian player with a score of 68

This performance placed them in a tied seventh position, trailing the leader, Harry Hall from England, by five strokes after the first round. Kim, who is currently ranked 11th on the FedExCup points list, began his round with three consecutive birdies on holes 10 to 12.

He later exchanged two more birdies with two bogeys during the US$8.7 million PGA TOUR event held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

In his pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour victory, Byeong Hun An also had a strong start in the tournament. He recorded birdies on Holes 11, 12, 13, and 14, and added another birdie on the first hole.

However, he faced setbacks with bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes, causing him to join Si Woo Kim in a 15-way tie for seventh place. This group of tied players includes the world's top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, as well as last year's runner-up and defending champion, Sam Burns.

K.H. Lee, another golfer from Korea, had a strong performance and was the top-performing Asian player with a score of 68. Marty Zecheng Dou from China, who recently achieved his first career top-10 finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, is two shots behind Lee, as reported on the PGA website.

Si Woo Kim, who won the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this year, can be pleased with his solid start in the tournament, especially considering that he had not made the cut in the previous three editions of this event (2019-2021). Kim emphasized the significance of hitting accurate shots in the fairway, recognizing that it will be crucial for him to contend for his fifth career victory on the PGA TOUR.

Byeong Hun An, a previous U.S. Amateur champion, understands the importance of maintaining momentum. Although he started with a 67 in his last two appearances at this tournament in 2020 and 2021, he finished in the middle of the pack, tying for 60th and 50th place, respectively.

However, the standout performer of the day was clearly Harry Hall, a golfer who has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour. Hall's exceptional round of 8-under 62 gave him a three-stroke lead over Harris English. Following closely behind at 4-under are four players: Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Robby Shelton, and Andrew Putnam, all trailing Hall by a single stroke.







