Apple IPhone 7 Price In Pakistan And Specs

Web Desk 26 May , 2023 10:48 PM

Apple iPhone 7 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Apple A10 chipset and a Quad-core 2.34 GHz processor.

The smartphone has a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels.

Apple iPhone 7 has 2Gb Ram and 32Gb built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone features a 1960 mAh battery capacity.

Apple iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 26,999/-

Apple iPhone 7 Specifications

BUILD

OS

iOS 10

Dimensions

138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm

Weight

138g

SIM

Nano-SIM

Colors

Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

FREQUENCY

2G Band

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)

PROCESSOR

CPU

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)

Chipset

Apple A10 Fusion

GPU

PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)

DISPLAY

Technology

LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch

Size

4.7 inches

Resolution

750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)

Protection

Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating

Extra Features

Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom

MEMORY

Built-in

32GB  built-in, 2GB RAM

Card

No

CAMERA

Main

12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash

Features

F/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])

Front

7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot

Bluetooth

v4.2 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass

Radio

No

USB

v2.0, reversible connector

NFC

Yes

Data

GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint

Audio

3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone

Browser

HTML5 (safari)

Messaging

iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Games

built-in + downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay  + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor

BATTERY

Capacity

Non-removable Li-Po battery

Talktime

up to 14 hrs

Musicplay

up to 40 hrs


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

