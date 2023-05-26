Apple IPhone 7 Price In Pakistan And Specs

- Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone is powered by a Apple A10 chipset.
Apple iPhone 7 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Apple A10 chipset and a Quad-core 2.34 GHz processor.
The smartphone has a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels.
Apple iPhone 7 has 2Gb Ram and 32Gb built-in storage capacity.
The smartphone features a 1960 mAh battery capacity.
Apple iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 26,999/-
Apple iPhone 7 Specifications
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
iOS 10
|
Dimensions
|
138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|
Weight
|
138g
|
SIM
|
Nano-SIM
|
Colors
|
Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
|
Chipset
|
Apple A10 Fusion
|
GPU
|
PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|
Size
|
4.7 inches
|
Resolution
|
750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|
Protection
|
Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|
Extra Features
|
Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|
Card
|
No
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash
|
Features
|
F/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected])
|
Front
|
7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|
Radio
|
No
|
USB
|
v2.0, reversible connector
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Data
|
GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|
Audio
|
3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
|
Browser
|
HTML5 (safari)
|
Messaging
|
iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|
Games
|
built-in + downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
Non-removable Li-Po battery
|
Talktime
|
up to 14 hrs
|
Musicplay
|
up to 40 hrs
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
