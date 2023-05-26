Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In Pakistan And Features

language: English
Web Desk 26 May , 2023 10:42 PM

Samsung Galaxy A52  is currently available in the market, the company’s flagship model displays exceptional features.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset and an octa-core processor.

The Samsung's A52 features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

BUILD

OS

Android 11 OS

UI

One UI 3.0

Dimensions

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Weight

187 g

SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

PROCESSOR

CPU

Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)

Chipset

Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)

GPU

Adreno 618

DISPLAY

Technology

Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Size

6.5 Inches

Resolution

1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)

Protection

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Extra Features

90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)

MEMORY

Built-in

128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM

Card

microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)

CAMERA

Main

Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash

Features

Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)

Front

32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS

Radio

FM Radio (Unspecified)

USB

USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

NFC

Yes

Data

GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity

Audio

3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone

Browser

HTML5

Messaging

SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh


– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

