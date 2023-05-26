Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In Pakistan And Features

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently available in the market, the company’s flagship model displays exceptional features.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset and an octa-core processor.

The Samsung's A52 features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications