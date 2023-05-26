Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In Pakistan And Features

- Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications.
- The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.
Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently available in the market, the company’s flagship model displays exceptional features.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset and an octa-core processor.
The Samsung's A52 features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.
Samsung Galaxy has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
Android 11 OS
|
UI
|
One UI 3.0
|
Dimensions
|
159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|
Weight
|
187 g
|
SIM
|
Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|
Colors
|
Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|
Chipset
|
Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|
GPU
|
Adreno 618
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|
Size
|
6.5 Inches
|
Resolution
|
1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|
Protection
|
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|
Extra Features
|
90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|
Card
|
microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
|
Features
|
Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|
Front
|
32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|
Radio
|
FM Radio (Unspecified)
|
USB
|
USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Data
|
GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|
Audio
|
3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|
Browser
|
HTML5
|
Messaging
|
SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|
Games
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
End of Article
