Vivo S1 Pro Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo S1 Pro is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.38-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that features a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The Vivo S1 Pro features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.

Vivo S1 Pro Price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 Pro Price In Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 Pro Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Funtouch 9.2 Dimensions 159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5', (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W





