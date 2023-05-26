Vivo S1 Pro Price In Pakistan And Specifications

- Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 chipset.
- The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.
Vivo S1 Pro is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 chipset and an octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.38-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that features a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
The Vivo S1 Pro features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.
Vivo S1 Pro Price in Pakistan
Vivo S1 Pro Price In Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
Vivo S1 Pro Specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Funtouch 9.2
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.38 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5', (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
