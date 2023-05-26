Xiaomi 14 Pro Price In Pakistan & Special Features

language: English
26 May , 2023

  • Xiaomi 14 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
  • It comes with a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The device has a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi will introduce the new 14 Pro in both local and global markets as the pro version of Series 14. The smartphone has amazing features and specs.

The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is an Adreno 740.

It has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage.

The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro features a three-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 13.

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 740
DISPLAY Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash
Features Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 32 Ms, [email protected], HDR10+)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

