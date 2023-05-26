Xiaomi 14 Pro Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Xiaomi 14 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It comes with a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi will introduce the new 14 Pro in both local and global markets as the pro version of Series 14. The smartphone has amazing features and specs.

The phone's GPU is an Adreno 740.

It has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage.

The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro features a three-camera setup on the back.

The operating system is Android 13.

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications