Xiaomi 14 Pro Price In Pakistan & Special Features

- Xiaomi 14 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
- It comes with a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.
- The device has a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi will introduce the new 14 Pro in both local and global markets as the pro version of Series 14. The smartphone has amazing features and specs.
The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is an Adreno 740.
It has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage.
The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Xiaomi 14 Pro features a three-camera setup on the back.
The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 13.
Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999/-
Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 Ms, [email protected], HDR10+)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Gen
- Harman kardon
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,274,736[+17,947*]
DEATHS
6,882,708[+15*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,992[+12*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]