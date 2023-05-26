Russian Rocket Attack Claims Lives Of Two At Ukrainian Hospital

Missile attack on Dnipro clinic: 2 dead, 23 injured.

Russian strikes intensify ahead of expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Zelensky condemns Russian terrorists, shares video of damaged clinic.

A medical clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro was targeted in a missile attack, resulting in the deaths of at least two individuals and injuries to 23 others, as reported by the regional governor.

Out of the injured, 21 individuals are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, with three in critical condition. Among those harmed were two young boys, aged three and six, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak.

In recent weeks, the intensity of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased, anticipating an upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainian President Zelensky shared a video on social media displaying the damaged clinic, with firefighters on the scene and smoke emanating from the building.

Condemning the Russian terrorists, Zelensky expressed their disregard for humanity and honesty. The regional governor, Mr Lysak, reported that the region experienced a massive attack involving missiles and drones, causing significant damage in Dnipro.

Ukrainian authorities successfully intercepted and shot down 17 missiles and 31 drones launched from Russia. Targets in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and even Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, were struck, resulting in damage to an oil depot, a shopping center, houses, and cars.

Meanwhile, in Russia's Krasnodar city, an explosion damaged a residential and office building, attributed to two Ukrainian drones.

Thankfully, there were no casualties and critical infrastructure remained unharmed.

The Belgorod region of Russia, which witnessed an unprecedented incursion from Ukrainian territory, was also targeted, with the village of Kozinka suffering over 130 strikes, causing injuries to one woman. The Graivoron district, where the incursion occurred, faced the most severe attacks.



