Tragic Incident: 11-Year-Old Boy Shot By Police Officer In Mississippi While Seeking Help

11-year-old boy shot by police officer discharged from hospital after a week of treatment.

Aderrien Murry recovering at home in Indianola, Mississippi.

Family demanding justice for the incident.

An 11-year-old boy who was injured by a police officer's gunshot has been discharged from the hospital after nearly a week of medical care.

Aderrien Murry, the victim, spent five days receiving treatment for injuries including a collapsed lung, lacerated liver, and fractured ribs following the incident on Saturday morning, according to attorney Carlos Moore.

On Wednesday, Aderrien, who has been recovering well, was discharged from the hospital and is now continuing his healing process at home in Indianola, located approximately 95 miles northwest of Jackson, Mississippi.

3 Family demanding justice for the incident. 3 11-year-old boy shot by police officer discharged from hospital after a week of treatment. 3 Aderrien Murry recovering at home in Indianola, Mississippi.

According to attorney Carlos Moore, the family is seeking justice for the incident, emphasizing that an 11-year-old black boy in Indianola was put in grave danger despite having done nothing wrong.

Moore explained that Aderrien's mother, Nakala, had requested his assistance in calling the police around 4 am on Saturday after a previous partner had arrived at their home. Feeling threatened, Ms. Murry sought help, and her son took the initiative to contact both the police and his grandmother for assistance. However, the situation escalated when the police arrived.

Upon Ms. Murry opening the front door, two police officers, including Sergeant Greg Capers, arrived at the scene. Ms. Murry informed them that the man they were looking for had left but her three children were still inside.

Aderrien, who was unaware of the reasons behind the officer's actions, walked into the living room with empty hands. It was at this moment that Sergeant Capers, who is African American, shot him in the chest, according to attorney Carlos Moore.

City Attorney Kimberly Merchant of Indianola confirmed that Sergeant Capers was the officer involved in the shooting, and he has been placed on suspension with pay while the incident is being investigated.

Aderrien's mother, Ms. Murry, expressed gratitude that her son survived but shared his confusion over why a police officer would shoot him.











