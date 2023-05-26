Adorable Dog Takes The Wheel! Bengaluru Traffic Video Goes Viral

Play

Viral video on Instagram shows heartwarming interaction between auto driver and dog

Driver seen wiping dog's face while stuck in traffic

Video receives nearly two million views in just one week

In a heartwarming display of love and companionship, a viral video on Instagram has captured the attention of viewers worldwide.

3 Video receives nearly two million views in just one week 3 Viral video on Instagram shows heartwarming interaction between auto driver and dog 3 Driver seen wiping dog's face while stuck in traffic

The clip showcases an endearing interaction between an auto driver and a lovable pooch, leaving viewers with a lasting smile.

Shared by an Instagram user just a week ago, the video unfolds amidst the backdrop of a congested traffic scene.

Within the confines of the vehicle, a dog sits comfortably on the driver's lap, establishing an instant connection.

As the video progresses, the driver tenderly reaches for a cloth, gently wiping the furry companion's face, displaying a remarkable bond of care and affection.

Since its upload, the heartwarming video has garnered nearly two million views, with the viewer count continuously rising.

The touching moment has inspired an outpouring of positive reactions, generating numerous comments and shares across social media platforms.

This delightful footage serves as a reminder of the remarkable connection between humans and dogs, evoking happiness and spreading joy among viewers worldwide.

“I pray this man gets whatever he wants. He won hearts,” posted an Instagram user. “And then people say adopting a dog is expensive!! Pocket doesn't matter if you've got a heart to carry,” joined another. “Oh, my God. I would travel in that auto the whole day to help that auto driver and dog. God bless them both,” expressed a third. “He earned my respect,” wrote a fourth.



