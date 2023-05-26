Balloon Mishap Triggers Explosive Blackout: Wire Collision Sparks Chaos

Balloons collide with overhead wires, causing a powerful blast and blackout.

Shocking video shared on Reddit triggers strong reactions from viewers.

Netizens demand a ban on releasing balloons in public spaces.

A terrifying incident unfolded as a handful of balloons collided with overhead wires, resulting in a powerful blast and a widespread blackout. The shocking video shared on Reddit has stirred up strong reactions among viewers.

3 Netizens demand a ban on releasing balloons in public spaces. 3 Balloons collide with overhead wires, causing a powerful blast and blackout. 3 Shocking video shared on Reddit triggers strong reactions from viewers.

Netizens are calling for a ban on releasing balloons in public spaces after witnessing the dangerous consequences firsthand.

Posted with a concise caption, 'Graduation Blackout,' the footage captures a woman holding a cluster of balloons.

With a release, the balloons initially soar freely through the air, but their path is abruptly disrupted when they collide with the overhead wires.

The moment the balloons make contact, an explosion occurs, plunging the surroundings into darkness.

The video was uploaded approximately 11 hours ago and has quickly garnered nearly 9,800 upvotes, with the count steadily rising.

Numerous comments have flooded in from concerned individuals expressing their thoughts on the matter.

“There’s no reason to release those balloons,” commented a Reddit user. “Or any balloons anywhere for celebration. They don't go to heaven and no one wants your litter landing in their backyard or getting tangled in wildlife. Please stop this,” joined another. “I work at a power company. Stop doing this,” added a third. “Releasing balloons should be banned. It doesn’t do any good for anyone,” suggested a fourth. “I hope she feels embarrassed. The kind of embarrassment that keeps you up at night in ten years” wrote a fifth.