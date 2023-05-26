Brain Teaser: Find How Many Holes Are In The T-shirt

This brain teaser puzzle is one of the internet's smartest and trickiest.

It requires you to determine the number of holes in a torn T-shirt.

It requires you to use logic and common sense.

This conundrum has eluded many ardent puzzle solvers. This is why we have brought you this.

This is a test of your logical reasoning and thinking skills.

Only those with the aforementioned abilities can solve this problem.

Will you be able to pull it off? Let's see what happens.

Brain Teaser- How many holes are there in the T-Shirt?

Look at this picture puzzle posted below.

The image above is of a ripped t-shirt. This brain teaser puzzle is rather strange because it is quite different from anything we have done previously.

Nonetheless, it will benefit you because it will put your logical and reasoning skills to the test.

Furthermore, solving this puzzle demands you to apply your common sense, which will put your intelligence quotient (IQ) to the test.

As you are aware, you only have 9 seconds to solve this puzzle, so go grab your phone.

Set the timer for 9 seconds and get started.

Have you figured out this brain teaser yet? If you haven't already, you should do so right away.

If you want to answer this riddle, remember to use logic.

And your nine seconds are up.

Scroll down to get the answer.

Brain Teaser Solution

This brain teaser puzzle required you to determine the number of holes in the torn T-shirt.

Were you successful in resolving this issue? If you weren't, look no further; here's your solution:

This ripped green T-shirt has eight holes in total. We hope you enjoyed it.