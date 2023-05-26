Brave Man's Jaw-Dropping Encounter: Catching Massive Cobra Bare-Handed

Viral video captures courageous man's encounter with menacing cobra

Man fearlessly locks eyes with the serpent, inches from his waist

Skillfully maneuvers and subdues the cobra to the ground

A jaw-dropping video surfaced just five hours ago, capturing a heart-stopping encounter between a courageous man and a menacing cobra.

3 Skillfully maneuvers and subdues the cobra to the ground 3 Viral video captures courageous man's encounter with menacing cobra 3 Man fearlessly locks eyes with the serpent, inches from his waist

In the gripping footage, the man fearlessly locks eyes with the serpent, its head looming dangerously close to his waist.

With nerves of steel, he skillfully maneuvers the reptile to the ground, before executing a lightning-fast move, snatching the dangerous creature with his own hands.

This extraordinary display of bravery has taken the internet by storm, amassing nearly 9,300 upvotes and an avalanche of comments in mere hours.

Witness the astonishing act that has left viewers spellbound and sparked intense admiration for the man's astounding feat!

You come for the king, you'd best not miss,” posted a Reddit user. “Very interesting,” joined another. “So scary,” added a third. “Most people would go to the hospital immediately after step 1. You are a real pro, bro,” wrote a fourth.