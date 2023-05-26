Currency Clash: Woman's 2000 Note Sparks Comedy Chaos In Store

RBI announces phased withdrawal of ₹2000 notes while remaining legal tender.

Social media filled with stories of shopkeepers and petrol pumps refusing to accept ₹2000 notes.

Twitter user Dee shares WhatsApp conversation about a shopkeeper rejecting a ₹2000 note.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced that the 2000 note will be phased out of circulation while remaining legal tender.

This decision has sparked various stories on social media, including incidents where shopkeepers or petrol pumps reportedly refused to accept 2000 notes.

One such incident was shared on Twitter, where a user named Dee posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between friends.

The conversation started with one friend venting about a shopkeeper's refusal to accept a 2000 note, leading to a heated argument.

However, the situation took a humorous turn when the shopkeeper revealed that the reason for rejection was the torn condition of the note.

Dee's post has gained traction, accumulating nearly 24,000 views and over 260 likes.

Many people expressed their amusement by using laughing-out-loud emoticons in response to the tweet.