Escape To The Treetops: US Man Leaves Career Behind For Hawaiian Jungle Oasis

Play

Robert Breton, a former supermarket cashier, transformed his lifestyle to preserve nature.

He embarked on a journey of remote living in 2011 and settled in Hawaii.

Using TikTok earnings, Breton purchased land and built a 200-sq foot treehouse.

In an era dominated by fast-paced lifestyles, many of us yearn for moments of respite and a chance to reconnect with nature.

3 Using TikTok earnings, Breton purchased land and built a 200-sq foot treehouse. 3 Robert Breton, a former supermarket cashier, transformed his lifestyle to preserve nature. 3 He embarked on a journey of remote living in 2011 and settled in Hawaii.

While vacations and short getaways provide temporary relief, finding a way to maintain that connection within our daily routines can be challenging.

But for one individual from Northern California, a remarkable transformation in lifestyle became a means to safeguard nature.

Meet Robert Breton, a 35-year-old former supermarket cashier who made headlines in The Metro.

Driven by a profound desire to preserve nature as a whole, Breton embarked on a journey of remote living in 2011.

Traveling extensively across the United States in his van, he eventually found his place of solace in Hawaii, where he decided to settle down.

Breton bought the land using the earnings he made through TikTok. It took him two years to build his 200-sq foot treehouse. 'The tree house is my living space and I have a bedroom, kitchen, living room, and bathroom. It’s definitely liveable, beautiful, and functional – I collect rainwater off the roof to drink and it flows into the kitchen and bathroom. I’ve also got solar panels for electricity, I use it for my kitchen and wi-fi to make TikToks – I don’t miss a thing from my old life really,' Breton told The Metro.

Breton, in addition to his remote living, actively engages with his audience by regularly sharing videos and pictures from his treehouse.

One of his recent videos showcases his unique lifestyle of relying solely on rainwater.

The video posted just a few days ago, has garnered nearly 20,000 likes and attracted numerous comments from viewers who were captivated by his story.

An individual wrote, 'Man I wish I lived like you.' A second added, 'We live way up in the mountains, and have a creek running through property for our water! But like your setup.' A third shared, 'I want this life.' What do you think about it?



