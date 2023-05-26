Inflatable T-Shirt Delights Anand Mahindra, Grandpa Of The Year

Play

Anand Mahindra, known for sharing captivating innovation videos on Twitter, recently posted a remarkable video showcasing an inflatable t-shirt designed for children.

In his tweet, he expressed his connection to the invention, as a proud grandfather of two young kids, highlighting how impressed he was with its practicality and usefulness.

“This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing and safety is my highest priority,” the business tycoon wrote.

As the video begins, we witness a man showcasing the functionality of the inflatable t-shirt.

Placing the t-shirt on a mannequin, he lowers it into a water-filled box.

Within moments, two attached bags on the t-shirt inflate, causing the dummy to effortlessly float instead of sinking.

If this video left you astonished, rest assured that you're not the only one. Numerous viewers took to the comments section to express their admiration for this impressive innovation.

“Amazing,” expressed a Twitter user. “Brilliant,” joined another. “This is an excellent innovation. Thanks for sharing sir!!” added a third. “Agree! Does not matter if I have small grandchildren. It’s a boon for all the children,” commented a fourth. “Thanks for keeping us engaged with such great inventions,” wrote a fifth.

Since its May 25th upload, the video has garnered nearly one million views and continues to attract more attention by the minute.

Furthermore, the share has accumulated a significant number of likes. What is your perspective on Anand Mahindra's video?



