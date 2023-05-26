Love On Wheels: Indian Man's Epic Journey From India To Sweden

Indian artist cycles from India to Sweden for love

Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia's extraordinary journey captures attention

Post receives close to two lacs likes and numerous comments

In a heartwarming testament to the boundless strength of love, a remarkable couple with Indian-Swedish roots has once again captured the world's attention.

Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia, an artist hailing from India, found himself deeply enamored by Charlotte, a Swedish woman.

In an awe-inspiring display of devotion, Mahanandia embarked on an incredible journey, cycling from India to Sweden, in a remarkable quest to reunite with his beloved.

Today, their extraordinary love story continues to spread like wildfire across the internet, captivating hearts around the globe.

Instagram user @mignonettetakespictures shared their love story on Instagram. In the post, she wrote, 'Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia was a small yet brilliant artist in India. His work even reached Sweden where a 19-year-old student named Charlotte lived. In 1975 she drove for 22 days in a van to go see his artwork and get him to draw a portrait of her. As he was drawing he was possessed by her beauty and the two fell in love. They soon got married but Charlotte had to go back to Sweden and Pradyumna was unable to come with her.'

They further added, 'In January 1977, he decided to sell all of his belongings, buy a bicycle and bike from India to Sweden. The bike ride took him 4 months and 3 weeks. He cycled for around 70km (44 miles) every day. He was eventually reunited with his love in Sweden where they had kids and continued to live the rest of their lives together.'

Since its initial sharing on May 5th, this post has garnered nearly two lakh likes and has been flooded with numerous comments from intrigued readers.

An individual wrote, 'Wonderful commitment from Mahanandia. Great spirit.' A second added, 'You know that’s pure love.' A third shared, 'God bless both.' 'That, that is what love can do to someone,' expressed a fourth.