Office Buzz: Boss Furious Over Employee's Gopi Bahu Meme

Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav recently showcased the evolving nature of communication by responding to his boss's WhatsApp message with a humorous Gopi Bahu meme.
However, the unexpected and amusing reply he received has left netizens entertained.
“Monday getting worse,” he wrote as she shared a screenshot of a conversation with his boss. The screenshot shows his employer asking him “You haven’t login yet. What happened.”
Which, Athrav shared a famous meme that shows the character Gopi Bahu from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya washing a laptop.
Since its posting on May 22, the tweet has garnered nearly 28,000 views and continues to gain traction.
Furthermore, it has amassed over 1,800 likes and generated a plethora of comments, indicating its widespread appeal and engagement.
“Very funny boss,” commented a Twitter user. “Your Boss is too funny,” added another. “Ooopss emotional damage,” joined a third, referencing a popular joke. “Hahahaha,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post with laughing-out-loud emoticons.
