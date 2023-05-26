Office Buzz: Boss Furious Over Employee's Gopi Bahu Meme

Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav responds to boss's message with Gopi Bahu meme

Post garners nearly 28,000 views since May 22

Accumulates over 1,800 likes and numerous comments

Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav recently showcased the evolving nature of communication by responding to his boss's WhatsApp message with a humorous Gopi Bahu meme.

However, the unexpected and amusing reply he received has left netizens entertained.

“Monday getting worse,” he wrote as she shared a screenshot of a conversation with his boss. The screenshot shows his employer asking him “You haven’t login yet. What happened.”

Which, Athrav shared a famous meme that shows the character Gopi Bahu from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya washing a laptop.

Since its posting on May 22, the tweet has garnered nearly 28,000 views and continues to gain traction.

Furthermore, it has amassed over 1,800 likes and generated a plethora of comments, indicating its widespread appeal and engagement.

“Very funny boss,” commented a Twitter user. “Your Boss is too funny,” added another. “Ooopss emotional damage,” joined a third, referencing a popular joke. “Hahahaha,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post with laughing-out-loud emoticons.



