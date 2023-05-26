language: English
Office Buzz: Boss Furious Over Employee's Gopi Bahu Meme

Web Desk 26 May , 2023 08:45 PM

  • Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav responds to boss's message with Gopi Bahu meme
  • Post garners nearly 28,000 views since May 22
  • Accumulates over 1,800 likes and numerous comments

Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav recently showcased the evolving nature of communication by responding to his boss's WhatsApp message with a humorous Gopi Bahu meme.

However, the unexpected and amusing reply he received has left netizens entertained.

“Monday getting worse,” he wrote as she shared a screenshot of a conversation with his boss. The screenshot shows his employer asking him “You haven’t login yet. What happened.”

Which, Athrav shared a famous meme that shows the character Gopi Bahu from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya washing a laptop.

Since its posting on May 22, the tweet has garnered nearly 28,000 views and continues to gain traction.

Furthermore, it has amassed over 1,800 likes and generated a plethora of comments, indicating its widespread appeal and engagement.

“Very funny boss,” commented a Twitter user. “Your Boss is too funny,” added another. “Ooopss emotional damage,” joined a third, referencing a popular joke. “Hahahaha,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post with laughing-out-loud emoticons.


