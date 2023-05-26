Old Man's Heart-warming Gesture For His Late Wife Gets Viral On Social Media

Play

The video was shared on Instagram and has amassed 2 million views so far.

The video shows, he is seen sitting on his bicycle, holding a picture of his late wife in one hand.

This simple act shows his deep love and connection with her, even though she is no longer with him.

Recently, an elderly man video gets viral on social media in which the man can be seen doing a heart-wrenching gesture for his late wife.

The video shows, he is seen sitting on his bicycle, holding a picture of his late wife in one hand, while enjoying a refreshing sharbat (a traditional drink).

What makes this scene incredibly moving is that before taking a sip from the glass, the man places it on the picture of his beloved wife and points it towards her. This simple act shows his deep love and connection with her, even though she is no longer with him physically. It's a reminder that this kind of profound love still exists in the world.

As the video circulated on social media, viewers were deeply touched and saddened by the man's heartfelt gesture. It resonated with people and served as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of love and the depth of emotions that can exist between two individuals, even after one has passed away.

'This is the best video I have watched today. Everyone deserves love like that,' a user wrote.

Another user commented, 'When someone asks me what true love is, I will show this beautiful clip.'







