Prime Video's Fiery Retort: Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Backfires

Prime Video takes a jab at Netflix's password sharing crackdown

Retweets Netflix's 2017 post on sharing passwords

Adds clever twist to the post, highlighting irony

Netflix has announced its ambitious strategy to tackle password sharing across more than 100 countries, aiming to tap into new revenue sources. The streaming titan plans to implement restrictions on password borrowing, prompting diverse reactions on social media.

However, Prime Video's response has generated laughter among users, as they took a witty jab at Netflix by retweeting an old post originally shared by Netflix back in 2017.

Netflix 2017 shared a tweet where they wrote, “Love is sharing a password'. With the caption, “Who’s watching,” Prime Video shared this post along with a screenshot of their homepage that shows people who are sharing a single account. However, instead of the names that are usually seen below each account, Prime Video added some words which when joined together form a sentence that reads, “Everyone who has our password.” They ended the sentence with a heart emoticon.

Prime Video's humorous response sparked laughter among viewers, who flooded the comment section with a range of amusing remarks.

Just like this individual who posted, “Amazon clapped Netflix so damn hard lol.” To which, Prime Video replied, “Giggling and tweeting and hoping we don’t do the same.”

Take a look at some more reactions by Twitter users:

“Exactly, drag them,” posted a Twitter user. “Damn whoever manages this account is savage,” added another. “Damn, y’all clapped back. I love it!” joined a third. “OMG! The shade.”

Prime Video's tweet on Netflix's password-sharing crackdown, posted on May 25, has garnered nearly 28.3 million views and continues to attract a growing audience.

The post has also received a significant number of likes. What is your opinion on Prime Video's response to Netflix's actions regarding password sharing?



