Teens Pose For Selfies On Top Of Perilous 150ft-high Cliffs After Rock Fall

Reckless drone images capture two teenage girls taking selfies near a crumbling cliff edge

Recent rock fall prompts concerns of potential entrapment under fallen rocks

Authorities had warned against approaching cliff edges due to heavy rainfall and land slip

Reckless drone images reveal two teenage girls fearlessly capturing selfies near the crumbling edge of a cliff, despite a recent rock fall that sent several tons of debris crashing down to the beach below.

3 Authorities had warned against approaching cliff edges due to heavy rainfall and land slip 3 Reckless drone images capture two teenage girls taking selfies near a crumbling cliff edge 3 Recent rock fall prompts concerns of potential entrapment under fallen rocks

Following a landslip at West Bay Cliff, a popular attraction along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, on Sunday, May 21, concerns initially arose regarding the possibility of individuals being trapped beneath the fallen rocks.

The cliff collapse was attributed to heavy rainfall from a torrential storm that occurred the previous Friday (May 19), leading authorities to advise tourists to refrain from approaching the cliff edges.

Several days later, Daryl Gill, operating a drone, observed the teenagers as they took sunset selfies perilously close to the 150-foot cliffs, seemingly oblivious to the imminent danger surrounding them.

“I sent my drone up and took these pictures deliberately,” Daryl said. “I was shocked to see these people up there on the screen of my drone.'

According to Daryl Gill, there is another section of the cliff that appears to be on the verge of collapsing, alarmingly near the location where the girls were standing.

“There is a sign up there but people are just ignoring it,” Daryl added. “It’s like they are taking no notice.

“I used to be on that beach all the time as a youngster but I haven't been close to those cliffs for years because it's so scary.'

In 2012, a tragic incident occurred when tourist Charlotte Blackman, aged 22, was fatally injured by a significant cliff collapse while walking beneath the cliffs in a different section of the same coastal area.

Coastguards and the local council consistently emphasize the importance of adhering to safety precautions by urging the public to maintain a safe distance from the cliff face.

A spokesperson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The cliffs along the UK coastline are continually eroding, with pieces falling from them that can be just a few small rocks or as large as a car'

'It’s impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be,' the spokesperson explained. 'Periods of intense rainfall will often make cliff edges more vulnerable.

“We really can’t stress enough how important it is to keep back from the edge.

'There is no ‘safe’ place to be,' they added. 'Some of the cracks that have appeared have been several feet away from the edge. Don’t be tempted to go and investigate and don’t risk going to the edge to get a dramatic picture.'



