Canada's Privacy Watchdog Challenges ChatGPT Creator OpenAI's Privacy Regulations

Canadian privacy regulators are launching a joint investigation into OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, according to a Reuters report.

ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes, and poetry based on user prompts.

OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public for free with support from Microsoft Corp. in late November.

Canada's decision to investigate OpenAI's data collection and usage practices demonstrates its commitment to closely regulating the use of AI tools, following in the footsteps of other countries.

The primary objective of the investigation is to assess whether OpenAI has obtained proper consent from Canadian residents for the collection, use, and disclosure of their personal information through ChatGPT.

OpenAI has not responded to a request for comment from Reuters at this time.

The introduction of ChatGPT, a widely popular chatbot, has ignited a competition among major tech companies such as Alphabet Inc. and Meta to advance their own AI technologies.

As a result, governments are tasked with the difficult job of creating regulations to oversee the use of this innovative technology.

The Canadian investigation will additionally assess whether OpenAI has met its responsibilities in terms of transparency, accessibility, accuracy, and accountability.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information is currently available.

The findings of the investigation will be disclosed to the public, according to the commissioner's office.