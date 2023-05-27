Thrilling Video Captures Argentina's Presidential Plane Impressive Low-Level Stunt: Watch

Boeing 757-200 performs hair-raising low-level maneuver in Buenos Aires.

Specially configured VVIP plane for Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez.

Video captures missed approach, sharp left turn, and safe landing.

A video of a hair-raising moment involving a Boeing 757-200 has gone viral on social media. Simple Flying reports that the daring maneuver was performed by pilots operating 'ARG 01,' a specially configured VVIP 757-200 intended for the transportation of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez.

The incident occurred at Aeroparque Internacional Jorge Newbery in Buenos Aires, where onlookers captured footage of the aircraft flying at an extremely low altitude, executing a missed approach, and subsequently making a sharp left turn. Reports indicate that the plane later circled back and safely landed on the runway.

'Argentina's new presidential plane, the 757, elegantly saves itself at the last moment,' a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video.

Flight Radar 24, a popular online platform that tracks real-time air traffic, retweeted the video with a caption that read, 'The Argentinian government 757 takes 'low pass' to a whole new level as it arrives in Buenos Aires for the first time.' Since the video was posted, it has created a huge buzz on the internet, eliciting a variety of reactions.

While some users expressed admiration for the pilots' skill in executing the maneuver, others raised concerns about the necessity and safety of such a risky performance.

In response to the viral video, users expressed different opinions. One user raised concerns about the safety of the maneuver, questioning its appropriateness.

Another user found the spectacle impressive, particularly highlighting the captivating sound of the engines. A third user criticized the maneuver as dangerous and irresponsible, emphasizing the potential risks involved.

However, a fourth user defended the action, stating that the pilots are well-trained and capable, and that the maneuver adhered to aviation safety regulations.

In related news, Simple Flying reported that the mentioned aircraft, ARG 01, has a VIP configuration with a capacity for 39 passengers. It features a master suite and two other bedrooms.

The aircraft was pre-positioned in Miami on May 19 before being delivered to Argentina on May 25.











