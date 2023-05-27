Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 Confirmed For Theatrical Release

Akshay Kumar to reprise his role as a god in Oh My God 2

The film explores the theme of sex education in India

Akshay Kumar considers Oh My God 2 a standout film in his career

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God, released in 2012, surprised everyone with its box office success and has since become a cult favorite. The film, exploring themes of faith and resilience, featured Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna, sharing a special bond with Paresh Rawal's character. Now, after 11 years, Akshay Kumar is set to bring back the laughter and social commentary with Oh My God 2, promising another entertaining comedy.

Akshay Kumar will reprise his role as a god in the second installment of Oh My God, this time portraying the character of Lord Shiva. The film, directed by Amit Rai and produced by Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios, features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in leading roles. It explores the theme of sex education in India. While initial discussions suggested a potential direct-to-digital release, the film's final distribution plan is yet to be confirmed.

“Akshay Kumar along with his partners, Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios have decided on a theatrical release for Oh My God 2. Several discussions happen throughout the course of making, but, Oh My God 2 was always announced as a theatrical venture. The officials never commented on the OTT release, and even today, the film is being readied as a theatrical venture. The final edit is being locked and worked upon at this point of time. The theatrical release date of Oh My God 2 will be announced soon,” according to source.

Akshay Kumar has previously expressed his enthusiasm for Oh My God 2, considering it as one of the standout films in his illustrious career in the Indian Film Industry. “Spinning a franchise of something as loved as Oh My God 2 is a responsibility and the team is well aware of all the audience expectations. The release plans are being worked up on behind the scenes at this point of time, and the team is set to bring out their social comedy to the big screen this year,” added the source.

In addition to Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar has two more films, Start Up and The Great Indian Rescue, scheduled for theatrical releases this year. The producers will soon announce the release dates of both movies.

