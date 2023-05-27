Anushka Sharma Says She Wants To Do ‘one Film A Year’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli adjust their careers to prioritize their daughter's needs

Anushka limits herself to one film per year to ensure she can spend more time with her daughter

Anushka finds joy in acting but no longer desires a heavy workload of films

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, a beloved celebrity couple, have successfully managed their careers and personal lives while being devoted parents to their two-year-old daughter, Vamika. Anushka revealed that they have recognized their daughter's need for her presence, prompting her to make adjustments for a harmonious life balance. To prioritize her daughter's needs, Anushka has decided to limit herself to one film per year.

During an event in Bengaluru, Anushka Sharma expressed her thoughts by saying, “I know my daughter is at this age that she needs a lot more of my time. Virat is a great father. He is very involved as a parent. But she is at that age, we have also seen that, she just needs me more. We recognise that. So, I have taken those steps.” She expressed that although she still finds joy in acting, she no longer desires to take on a heavy workload of films like she used to. “I want to do one film a year, enjoy the process of acting which is what I like and balance my life out like the way I am, give time to family,” she said.

Anushka mentioned that Virat Kohli also dedicates time to his family, emphasizing that she doesn't feel the need to prove herself to anyone as an actress, public figure, or mother. Her focus lies in pursuing activities that bring her joy and a sense of fulfillment.

Anushka also added “I do things which feel right to me and it I don’t look for validation outside of myself anymore. And motherhood has given me that. Because you have to trust yourself so much as a parent , as a mother, because you're taking decisions for someone who is so small and frankly incapable in a lot of ways. So you end up becoming very gutsy and you start trusting yourself a lot more.”

