Athiya Shetty Denounces False Claims Of Strip Club Visit With Husband KL Rahul

On Saturday evening, Athiya Shetty used her Instagram stories to refute internet reports that accused her and her husband KL Rahul of being spotted at a strip club. KL Rahul is currently in England and recently underwent surgery for a thigh injury he sustained during an IPL 2023 match.

A video supposedly showing KL Rahul at a club in London gained traction on social media, leading to various reports claiming that both he and Athiya were seen at a strip club. However, Athiya Shetty has now dismissed these reports.

Athiya Shetty, in a recent Instagram post, broke her silence and addressed the situation, expressing the need to defend herself.

She explained that she and KL Rahul were simply spending time with their friends at a normal venue, emphasizing that the incident was misconstrued and blown out of proportion. Athiya wrote 'I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love.'

After undergoing surgery on May 9, KL Rahul took to Instagram to share an update with his followers. He uploaded a note conveying his current status, 'Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery- it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!' During an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium, KL Rahul sustained an injury while fielding.

In a private wedding ceremony, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows on January 23, in the presence of their loved ones. The intimate event was held at Suniel Shetty's residence, Jahaan, located in Khandala.