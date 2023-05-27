Bruno Mars Credits Hawaiianas Background Inspiration For His 'Dream' Project

Bruno Mars draws inspiration from his Hawaiian upbringing

The Grammy-winning singer highlights the prevalence of rum-based cocktails in Hawaii during his childhood

Bruno Mars aims to offer people the same enjoyment he finds in a good cocktail

Bruno Mars, the Grammy-winning singer, recently spoke about his childhood in Hawaii and its impact on the development of his passion project, The SelvaRey Rum Bar.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bruno Mars reminisced about his upbringing in Hawaii, 'I grew up in Hawaii, and I've been performing in ... O‘ahu my whole life. As a young kid, you see all this joy, and when I'm performing on stage, everybody's got a beautiful cocktail in their hand”

'You don't understand, as a kid, that actually everything they're drinking is rum — from piña coladas to mai tais, to Blue Hawaiians, and now it even involves so many other delicious drinks, really.'

He also added 'We're using fresh ingredients and keeping it clean and keeping it simple, and that prevents so many things, such as hangovers.'

The 15-time Grammy winner said, 'So as far as the bar goes, I want people to experience what I look forward to in a good cocktail.'

The 37-year-old vocalist elaborated on his vision of an ideal summer experience, 'My fantasy is going to an island, being on the sand, and having a rum cocktail, so as far as the bar goes at the Fairmont, it's this dream experience — and with high-quality rum in paradise,'

Bruno Mars has incorporated a rum bar into his exclusive series of Beyond LIMITS experiences, which offers a range of extraordinary and awe-inspiring adventures at luxurious Fairmont properties worldwide.