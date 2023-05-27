Kamal Haasan Says The Kerala Story Was Not A ‘true’ Story

Kamal Haasan criticizes "The Kerala Story" as a propaganda film

"The Kerala Story" achieves remarkable box office success

The film sparked political controversy and received both support

Kamal Haasan, the actor-turned-politician, recently shared his views on Sudipto Sen's controversial film, The Kerala Story, labeling it as a propaganda movie. Speaking to the media in Abu Dhabi, he expressed that simply adding the label of a 'true story' to the film's name was insufficient to convince viewers of its authenticity.

Kamal Haasan recently said, “I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true.”

Sudipto Sen's film, The Kerala Story, features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in prominent roles. The movie, produced by Vipul Shah, hit theaters on May 5 and has achieved a remarkable box office collection of over ₹200 crore.

The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story began when its trailer was released, initially claiming that more than 32,000 women from Kerala were compelled to convert to Islam and recruited by ISIS. However, the trailer was later modified, removing the specific figure, and the trailer description stated that it revolves around the story of three women from Kerala.

The release of the film 'The Kerala Story' sparked a significant political controversy, as it was deemed by many as a propaganda film. Despite the support it received from celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Agnihotri, and others, some individuals on the internet expressed their dissatisfaction with the movie. Additionally, a group of people called for the film to be banned.

Actor Sonia Balani recently shared her thoughts on the film's success despite facing criticism. She said “It's a mixed feeling because the subject is so dark and it's a true story. Had it been a comedy or a rom-com, I would have been feeling complete happiness. I am happy that people have received it well, giving us so much support, appreciating our work. Somewhere in our hearts we know this has happened for real and that's why we aren't in much mood to celebrate it in a big way. ”