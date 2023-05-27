Mini Rishi Kapoor From Uzbekistan Wows Fans With 'Main Shair To Nahin' Remake

Uzbekistani boy's striking resemblance to Rishi Kapoor wows the internet as he performs "Main Shair To Nahin"

Fans affectionately dub the talented child as 'mini Rishi Kapoor'

Rishi Kapoor's final film "Sharmaji Namkeen" completed by Paresh Rawal after his passing

The internet is buzzing with amusement over a video featuring a young boy from Uzbekistan who bears a striking resemblance to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. The talented child captured hearts as he performed Rishi Kapoor's popular song 'Main Shair To Nahin' on a television show. Many fans couldn't help but label him as a 'mini version of Rishi Kapoor,' while others also praised a young girl who joined him during the captivating performance.

The adorable young boy steals the spotlight in the video, dressed impeccably in a suit reminiscent of Rishi Kapoor's iconic attire from the original song in the movie Bobby. With his chubby cheeks and hairstyle, he bears a striking resemblance to a young Rishi Kapoor during his early days in Bollywood. Adding to the charm of the performance, a little girl joins him in a teal dress, portraying the role of Aruna Irani from the same film. The heartwarming video was shared on TV, Uzbekistan's renowned television channel.

Following the circulation of the TV show's video on social media, fans swiftly flocked to the comments section to shower accolades on the budding talents. One fan wrote, “Oh this boy is just (a) mini version of Rishi Kapoor so cute.” “So cute mini version of Rishi Kapoor. Lovely performance by little cute kids,” added another one. Someone also wrote, “So sweet baby mini Rishi Kapoor.” One more said, “That girl has the main character energy everyone needs.”





The film 'Bobby' was helmed and produced by Raj Kapoor, featuring Rishi Kapoor and marking the debut of Dimple Kapadia. It also showcased renowned actors such as Prem Chopra, Pran, Prem Nath, Aruna Irani, and Farida Jalal. Released in 1973, the movie achieved tremendous success not only in India but also in the Soviet Union, where it ranked among the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time.

Bobby revolutionized the industry and introduced Rishi Kapoor as the epitome of romantic actors during that era. Following his breakthrough in Bobby, Rishi Kapoor went on to star in approximately 92 romantic films as the lead actor from the 1970s until the late 1990s. After his iconic role in Bobby, he graced the silver screen with successful movies like Khel Khel Mein (1975), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Sargam (1979), Karz (1980), Prem Rog (1982), Chandni (1989), and Deewana (1992).

Rishi Kapoor, the renowned actor, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. After a two-year-long fight against the disease, he passed away at the age of 68 in 2020. His final film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen,' was posthumously completed by Paresh Rawal and released on Amazon Prime Video.







