Sutapa Sikdar Reveals Some Very Interesting Facts About Husband Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is known for his remarkable performances in acclaimed Hindi and Hollywood films, has left an enduring legacy. In a recent book, his wife Sutapa Sikdar shared that Irrfan dedicated time to improve his English language skills. She recounted a dinner incident where she feared Irrfan might make a grammatical error while conversing with a Hollywood composer, but he proved her wrong by speaking flawlessly.

A recently released book called 'Irrfan: A Life in Movies' provides a deeper exploration of the actor's remarkable career. The book highlights his notable roles in Hollywood movies such as the Academy Award-winning 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Life of Pi,' which received four Oscars across different categories. Additionally, Irrfan Khan made appearances in other renowned films like 'Jurassic World' and 'Inferno.'

Sutapa's interview excerpt is included in the book, where she shares her concerns about Irrfan's conversation with composer Hans Zimmer during their dinner on the set of Inferno. According to her statement reported, she expressed her worry about the situation. “He was conversing and I was getting nervous: abhi ye kuchh galat bolega hi bolega! (He will definitely say something wrong.) But it was amazing, the way he spoke of various things, and then he's telling (me) in the car ki 'Tu toh aise baithi hogi apni ungli pakad ke ki ye kab grammatical galti karega.' (You must have been waiting, holding your breath, for me to make a grammatical mistake).”

Reflecting on her conversations with Irrfan about his performances, she reminisced about what she had conveyed to him, 'I used to always tell him, 'Hollywood ki picture agar Hindi mein bolti na, ab tak tujhe Oscar mil gaya hota' (If Hollywood movies were made in Hindi, you would have got an Oscar by now).'

Irrfan, a renowned actor, passed away in April 2020 at the age of 53 after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil Khan and Yuvaan Khan. Following his demise, Sutapa wrote a heartfelt note about their journey together, “wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting journey'. She also wrote, “Ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo (don't take a turn from there but from here)’ but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes.”





