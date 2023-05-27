Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 27 May 2023

TheGold Rate in Saudi Arabia (KSA) Today on 27 May 2023 is 235.06 SAR (Saudi Riyal) for PER grams of 24-Karat of the precious metal, while 1 Tola of 24-Karat Gold is being sold for SAR 2,741.79.
GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA – 27 MAY 2023
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|Gram 24K
|235.06
|Gram 22K
|215.47
|Gram 21K
|205.68
|Gram 18K
|176.30
|Ounce
|7,311.44
|Tola
|2,741.79
