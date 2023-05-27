'John Wick 5' Receives Green Light Following Overwhelming Fan Demand

Lionsgate officially gives the green light for John Wick 5 amidst speculation

The expansion of the John Wick universe aims to create an organic

Keanu Reeves emphasizes the importance of audience response

Following widespread speculation fueled by the success of Chapter 4, Lionsgate has officially given the green light to proceed with John Wick 5.

In the earnings call, Joe Drake, the president, made an announcement, 'What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series The Continental.'

He also added, 'And so, we're building out the world and when that [fifth] movie comes, [it] will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.'

Earlier, there was increasing pressure on the franchise team to approve the production of Chapter 5, even prior to the most recent installment.

In an interview, Keanu Reeves, the lead star of the gun-fu franchise, responded to the calls in question, 'You have to see how the audience responds to what we did. The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully, they'll like it.'