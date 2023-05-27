Priyanka Chopra Said She Didn't Want To Play Sidekick Roles

Priyanka Chopra breaks away from Indian stereotypes

She emphasizes the need for projects that value her abilities

Priyanka's web series "Citadel" renewed for a highly anticipated second season

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood journey has witnessed significant progress since her lead role in the US TV series 'Quantico' in 2015. In recent times, the accomplished actor has taken on prominent roles in a romantic comedy and a web series, showcasing her versatility and breaking away from Indian stereotypes.

In a candid interview, Priyanka emphasized her proactive approach in pursuing roles that transcend the sidekick archetype and avoid typecasting based on her cultural background. She remains focused on selecting projects that value her abilities and contributions as an actor.

Priyanka Chopra acknowledged the transformative impact of artists such as Simone Ashley, Mindy Kaling, and Deepika Padukone in Hollywood, emphasizing how they have reshaped the perception of South Asians on screen.

Expressing her desire for their achievements to become the new standard, Chopra hopes that their collective efforts will pave the way for a positive change in the industry, benefiting future generations of actors.

“I don’t want to be a sidekick anymore.” I know I did. I didn’t want to be one of the checks in the box that says we’ve made our cast diverse—that we have an Indian, an Asian, and so on. I didn’t want to have that. And I know a lot of my colleagues don’t want to do that.'

She added, 'So I’ve taken many meetings where I’ve clearly told producers, “Don’t put me in stereotypical parts.” I don’t want to do it. I’m going to work hard for you because I know my damn job. I’ll come onto the set and do 10 percent more than what you asked for, or maybe even 20 percent. I will be better than anyone you’ve cast because I’m not afraid of working hard. It requires selling yourself.'



Priyanka Chopra's web series, Citadel, available on Prime Video, has been greenlit for a highly anticipated second season. Following its successful debut on April 28 and concluding on May 26, the first season left fans eager for more.

The production for the upcoming season is set to shift to California, with acclaimed filmmaker Joe Russo taking the helm as the director for all episodes. Notably, the talented ensemble cast including Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville will reprise their roles, ensuring an exciting continuation of the series.



