Massive Social Media Purge In China As 1.4 Million Posts Wiped Out In Crackdown On 'Self-Media

67,000 social media accounts were closed as part of the campaign.

Self media" accounts on platforms like WeChat, Douyin, and Weibo were the primary target.

China frequently arrests individuals and censors accounts for sharing sensitive or critical information.

China's cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), announced that as a result of a two-month investigation into various issues including misinformation, illegal profiteering, and impersonation of state officials, among others, 1.4 million social media posts have been deleted. During the period from March 10 to May 22, the CAC also closed down 67,000 social media accounts and removed hundreds of thousands of posts as part of a wider campaign aimed at 'rectification.'

In its ongoing efforts to exert control over cyberspace, China has undertaken a massive crackdown since 2021, targeting billions of social media accounts.

The recent campaign focused on popular Chinese social media platforms such as WeChat, Douyin, and Weibo, specifically addressing 'self media' accounts that publish news and information but are not government-operated or approved.

The Chinese government frequently arrests individuals and censors accounts for sharing factual information that is deemed sensitive or critical of the Communist Party, the government, or the military.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) permanently closed approximately 8,000 accounts for spreading fake news, rumors, and harmful information, while nearly 930,000 accounts faced lesser penalties such as loss of followers or suspension of profit-making privileges.

Additionally, the CAC recently shut down over 100,000 accounts that misrepresented news anchors and media agencies to combat the spread of AI-aided fake news.

The campaign also targeted thousands of counterfeit military accounts, impersonation of public institutions, impersonation of news media businesses, unqualified professional advice providers, and accounts engaged in hype, clout-chasing, and illegal monetization.

The CAC has collaborated with various departments and called on netizens to actively report illegal 'self media' accounts, aiming to create a cleaner cyberspace





