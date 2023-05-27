Cummins Says 'I Felt Like We Left Something Behind In 2019'

Australia retained the urn in 2019

Warner has had a modest average of 26.04 in Tests played in England

Ahead of the eagerly awaited five-match Ashes series commencing on June 16 at Edgbaston, Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia's Test team, expressed their determination to settle unfinished business following the 2-2 draw in the 2019 series.

Although Australia retained the urn in 2019, they missed out on a chance to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

Despite holding the lead twice during that series, England managed to level the scoreline on both occasions. Led by Pat Cummins, the Australian team will begin their extensive tour of England by competing in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 7-11.

Subsequently, they will prepare to face a strong England side captained by Ben Stokes in the Ashes series.

'I felt like we left something behind in 2019. I think the second and third Tests were both ours to win and, obviously, the fifth Test we didn't play particularly well.'

'Those opportunities are rare over in England, and we just didn't quite grab a couple that came up. But again, the core of our side is similar this time around to 2019 -- as is theirs -- so hopefully we're better for it,' Cummins said

Despite David Warner's recent struggles in Test cricket, Pat Cummins has expressed his belief in the veteran opener's ability to perform well during the upcoming tour of England. Warner had a disappointing outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India earlier this year, managing only 26 runs in three innings before being sidelined due to injuries.

Additionally, Warner has had a modest average of 26.04 in Tests played in England and had a particularly difficult time during the 2019 Ashes tour, averaging a mere 9.50 and being dismissed seven times by Stuart Broad.

However, despite these challenges, the 36-year-old Warner had a productive IPL 2023 season with the Delhi Capitals, scoring 516 runs at an average of 36.86.

'Looking from afar, he looks like he's done a fantastic job for Delhi. He's shown his form and I still know that him walking out to bat, there's not a bowler in the world that doesn't have that bit of trepidation bowling at Dave Warner,' said Cummins.

'I'm sure he'll bring that fire for the World Test Championship final, where he walks out there and puffs the chest out and is a pretty formidable opener,' he added.

Following the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston scheduled for June 16-20, the remaining matches will be held at different venues.

The second Test will take place at Lord's from June 28 to July 2, followed by the third Test at Headingley from July 6 to 10.

The fourth Test will be held at Old Trafford from July 19 to 23, and the fifth and final Test will be hosted by The Oval from July 27 to 31.



