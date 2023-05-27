Dynamites Dominate Challengers, Secure Victory In Women's Pakistan Cup

Challengers team was dismissed for a total of 119 runs in 40.3 overs

Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz remained not out at 16 and 14 runs

In today's match of the Pakistan Cup women's cricket tournament in Karachi, the Dynamites, led by Sidra Amin, achieved their second consecutive victory by defeating the Challengers by eight wickets.

The Challengers team was dismissed for a total of 119 runs in 40.3 overs, while the Dynamites successfully pursued the target in 28.1 overs.

Nashra Sundhu, a left-arm orthodox bowler, played a crucial role in the match and was named the player of the match. She took three wickets by conceding only 19 runs in seven overs. Her wickets included Javeria Rauf, who scored the highest with 44 runs, Noreen Yaqub (16), and Maham Tariq (0).

Additionally, Waheeda Akhtar, Aliya Riaz, and Ghulam Fatima each took two wickets, while Maham Manzoor managed to claim one wicket.

The opening pair of Khadija Chishty and captain Sidra Amin set a strong foundation for the Dynamites in their run chase, contributing 80 runs together. Khadija scored 33 runs, while Sidra Amin, leading from the front, made 42 runs.

Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz remained not out at 16 and 14 runs, respectively, as the Dynamites successfully reached the target.

Unfortunately for the Challengers, this loss marked their second consecutive defeat in the tournament.