Haroon Rashid Appointed In Dual Role As Chief Selector And Cricket Administrator For Pakistan Men's Team

Haroon Rashid Appointed In Dual Role For Pakistan Men's Team

Nadeem was previously transferred to the women's wing

He resigned as a management committee member

Haroon Rashid, the chief selector of Pakistan's men's cricket team, has taken on an additional responsibility in the country's cricket setup.

He has been assigned the role of overseeing domestic cricket, replacing Nadeem Khan, who was removed from the position when the new management committee, led by Najam Sethi, took charge.

3 He resigned as a management committee member 3 Haroon Rashid Appointed In Dual Role For Pakistan Men's Team 3 Nadeem was previously transferred to the women's wing

Nadeem was previously transferred to the women's wing and had a reduction in salary before being dismissed from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this month.

Nadeem had been appointed during the tenure of former chairman Ehsan Mani and held positions as the Domestic Director and Director of the National Cricket Academy.

During his tenure, Nadeem made significant decisions and appointed various domestic coaches when the domestic system was revamped under former Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership.

Haroon, who had taken on the role of chief selector after Shahid Afridi declined to continue following a home ODI series against New Zealand in January, will now have three different roles.

He resigned as a management committee member when he became the chief selector.

Previously, Afridi was appointed as the interim chief selector for the home ODI series against New Zealand, and Haroon was part of Afridi's selection committee along with Abdur Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum.

