Shadab Khan Provides Crucial Update On Injury Recovery

Shadab collided with his teammate Nathan McAndrew

Shadab Khan managed to score nine runs from eight deliveries

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team, will be taking a break for a few days to recover after undergoing concussion tests. This decision comes after a serious collision on the field during his debut match for Sussex against Somerset in the Vitality Blast.

Shadab collided with his teammate Nathan McAndrew while both were attempting to catch the ball.

After the collision, both fielders fell to the ground and received prompt medical assistance.

While Nathan McAndrew eventually returned to the field, Shadab Khan was unable to continue playing in the remaining match.

With speculations swirling about Shadab's condition, the cricketer took to Twitter to provide an update on his well-being.

'Alhamdulilah I am better and feeling good. My concussion tests are all done. As a precaution, I will take rest for a few days. Thank you for all your prayers and support,' he wrote.

Earlier, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace also confirmed that Shadab was doing fine. 'Shadab is alright. He has a bit of a sore neck. The doctor felt that it was best to take him out of the game, nervous about obviously concussion. They both are alright, that’s the most important thing. It could have been a lot worse. They are both okay and there are no nasty injuries, so that’s a good sign,' he had said after the match.

During his batting innings, Shadab Khan managed to score nine runs from eight deliveries, which included hitting a maximum. Sussex set a target of 184 runs for Somerset to chase. Captain Ravi Bopara played a crucial unbeaten innings of 88 runs, contributing significantly to his team's total.

In response, Somerset successfully pursued the target with three balls remaining. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the top scorer with an impressive knock of 72 runs, which included five boundaries and an equal number of sixes.