Zimbabwe Select Clinches 4-2 Victory In ODI Series Against Pakistan Shaheens

Mubasir Khan's impressive knock of 115 runs

Ryan Burl provided a quick contribution towards the end of innings

Zimbabwe Select emerged victorious in the six-match one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan Shaheens in Harare on Saturday, winning by a margin of 4-2.

Despite Mubasir Khan's impressive knock of 115 runs and skipper Kamran Ghulam's half-century, the Shaheens' batting lineup was outclassed by the home team's bowlers, resulting in their failure to chase down the target.

The Shaheens fell short by 32 runs and were bowled out for 353 in 49.2 overs. Apart from Ghulam and Khan, Rohail Nazir also contributed with the bat, scoring 87 runs. Opener Haseebullah Khan made a solid start with 35 runs.

Earlier, Zimbabwe Select, led by left-handed batsman Craig Ervine, posted a formidable total of 385-7 after opting to bat first. In the very first over, Shaheens' Mohammad Ali dismissed opener Joylord Gumbie, with captain Kamran Ghulam taking a straightforward catch.

However, the Shaheens were unprepared for what followed as Ervine and Innocent Kaia formed an outstanding partnership of 187 runs for the second wicket. The duo put immense pressure on the Shaheens' bowlers, who struggled to find a breakthrough. Ervine's dismissal only came through a run-out, but it was too late.

Ervine's blistering innings of 195 runs off 148 balls, including 22 boundaries and six sixes, played a crucial role in Zimbabwe Select's quest for a series victory. Kaia, who had built a solid partnership with Ervine, departed earlier for 92 off 79 deliveries, comprising 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Ryan Burl provided a quick contribution towards the end of the innings, further boosting the hosts' total. Shahnawaz Dahani proved to be expensive, conceding 105 runs in his 10 overs. Ali and Aamer Jama claimed two wickets each, while Mubasir Khan and Qasim Akram took one wicket each.