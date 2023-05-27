Commission Led By Justice Isa Stops Probe Into Audio Leaks After SC Order

Commission Led Justice Isa Stops Probe Into Audio Leaks After SC Order

Justice Isa apologises witnesses appeared in commission on Saturday

Supreme Court of Pakistan stopped Audio Leaks Commission from working

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Leaks Commission led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday stopped its investigation into the multiple audio leaks pertaining to the judiciary after verdict of SC five-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday,Supreme Court of Pakistan stopped the Audio Leaks Commission from working and suspended the notification of the commission formation.

The SC five-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial released its reserved verdict on Friday night, consisting of eight pages.

The written verdict said that the notification of the commission would remain suspended till the next hearing, which will take place on May 31.

Earlier in the day, he Supreme Court of Pakistan reserved its verdict on the heard petitions filed against the formation of a judicial inquiry commission to investigate the audio leaks.

The case has been adjourned while CJP remarked that he will issue a short order for today’s hearing.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said that only the chief justice had the power to nominate a Supreme Court (SC) judge for inquiry commissions.

A day prior, CJP Bandial constituted a bench to conduct hearings on petitions filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Among the challengers of the petitions are Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Advocate Riaz Hanif, and Abid Shah Zubairi, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Chief Justice Bandial leads the bench, accompanied by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed.

However on Saturday, the Attorney General presented the ruling of the five-member bench of the Supreme Court in the second session of the judicial commission headed by Supreme Court senior puisne judge Qazi Faez Isa.

The judicial commission stopped its proceedings, “We will issue an order of the proceedings of the commission held today,” Justice Isa said. “I apologise the witnesses appeared in the commission today,” he said.

Earlier, in the session of the judicial commission, Justice Faiz Isa said,” We have to do some works, which we don’t like but bound to do according to the oath”. “We have to perform this painful probe. Now we will be accused of violating the constitution in talk shows,” Justice Isa observed.

Justice Faez Isa said that the commission was constituted under the Inquiry Act. “We were entrusted a responsibility under the law, it might be a difficult task to the commission. Can we refuse a difficult task given under the law and our oath,” the top judge questioned.

“Mr. Attorney General, we regret, it is judicial order of the Supreme Court, we could not continue further,” Justice Isa addressing the AG said.

The other members of the judicial commission include Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court CJ Aamer Farooq.