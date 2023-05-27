Klopp's Message Of Determination As Liverpool Misses Champions League Spot

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has issued a strong message to any players who desire to depart the team following their failure to secure a Champions League qualification.

'If a player would come to me and say, 'Oh we didn't qualify for the Champions League, I have to leave,' I would drive him to the other club myself. I would take the key and say, 'Come in the car, where do you want to go? I'll drive you.'' he said.

Regarding Mohammad Salah's future at the club, Klopp assured that there is no cause for concern.

'No worries (about Salah's future)... Obviously Mo loves being here and Mo was part of it. He said apologies for what 'we' did, not apologies for 'what the other guys did, but I had to go with them'. Not at all, it's all fine,' he said.

Liverpool's fifth-place finish in the season ensures qualification for the Europa League, marking the first time since Klopp's initial full season at the club that they have missed out on Europe's top competition.

Expressing his deep disappointment, Salah stated that he was utterly devastated by his club's inability to secure a place in the Champions League.

Under Klopp's leadership, Liverpool made it to three Champions League finals, emerging victorious in 2019.